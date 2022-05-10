SNAPPED: Bison jam in Yellowstone

YELLOWSTONE, Wyo. — The summer season is currently underway in Yellowstone with a number of roads now open to vehicles for the season.
This past weekend, a small herd of bison took to the road, with a red dog in tow, creating a backup. Photographer Jacob W. Frank captured the bison jam on May 6.
Yellowstone is the only place in the United States were bison have lived continuously since prehistoric times. About 5,450 bison were counted in the summer of 2021, according to the park.
