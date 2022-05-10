SunLive – Eco-friendly retirement village opens clubhouse



The Lake House, a Sumich Chaplin architecturally designed community centre, signals the future of environmentally conscious high-end retirement living.

Generus Living Group and its partner Mangatawa Pāpāmoa Blocks Incorporation – MPBI – has today opened the Lake House Community Facility and Bowling Green at their $250 million Papamoa village, Pacific Lakes.

Complementing a unique partnership between MPBI as landowners, and Generus as retirement village operators, this continued investment caters to the burgeoning retirement population as demand for more upscale living and care environments increases in the Bay of Plenty region.

Highlighting the sustainable ethos of Pacific Lakes, the Lake House is supplemented by solar power.

The lakes have been developed as a sustainable stormwater detention system, creating an ecosystem via a series of waterways, fed from rainwater and natural aquifers that will support the regeneration of plant and birdlife.

“Aligned with sustainable building design, we have carefully considered building materials and have selected, where possible, environmentally preferable solutions,” says Generus Living Group director Graham Wilkinson.

The Lake House is indicative of the quality of the village, with a highly considered design, not only in its architecture and sustainable features, but also in its interior design, providing residents with a flexible space to socialise and enjoy.

Expansive covered decks overlooking the lakes and bowling green add to the spacious outdoor entertainment and barbecue area.

The simple space is refined and elegant with a palette focused on textured fabrics and materiality reflective of its surroundings.





Architects Sumich Chaplin have designed several community facilities for Generus, including those at the adjacent completed sister village Pacific Coast, which more than 400 residents call home.

“Like Pacific Coast, this new village has been highly sought after and over 180 residents have already moved in since late 2019, with many more arriving in coming months. The Lake House and bowling green will provide the setting to cement the village’s growing community spirit and demonstrate the level of amenity being provided,” says Graham.

The Lake House is the first of many resident facilities at Pacific Lakes to reach completion.

The Pavilion, the main village community centre, will connect to the Lake House via a walk bridge across the lake and will spread over 2,500 square metres. It will be home to further hospitality, wellbeing, and leisure amenities, all of which will commence construction later this year.

This significant development in the Bay of Plenty represents an investment of over $250 million, the vast bulk of which has gone to local suppliers and contractors.

Fulfilling Generus’ sustainably conscious approach to luxury senior living, Pacific Lakes Village is part of the Tauranga Council Resource Wise Business Programme – a programme supporting local businesses to reduce the amount of waste they send to landfill.

Pacific Lakes has already achieved a remarkable Gold status with over 98 per cent of operational waste being diverted from landfill.

Village worm farms and green waste composting facilities offer an additional solution to the village residential household organic and green waste.

“Our goal is to adopt a sustainable lens to all aspects of the business beyond waste minimisation,” says Graham.

“There are also designated recycling stations offering further recycling opportunities for our residents. The goal of the waste minimisation programming at the village is to design and introduce good waste practices that can be used across the retirement village sector.”

Other initiatives include water conservation through utilising smart technology, rain and stormwater collection via the village lakes system, minimising chemical use in landscaping, utilising solar energy, installing EV charging stations and LED lighting, and adopting principles of sustainable procurement, just to name a few.

The completion of the Lake House once again solidifies the unique partnership between Generus Living Group and MPBI – a partnership that leverages its land to increase financial capability and shareholder investment.

“There are many potential economic benefits and opportunities, particularly around training and employment, with large staffing requirements in the near term at the partnership’s two villages, particularly around care,” says Graham.

MPBI and Generus Living have also recently named the inaugural recipient of the Ebba Te Tua Scholarship, displaying their joint commitment to furthering Maori education and demonstrating how their unique partnership continues to create value within the community and solidifies the village’s focus on sustainability.

MPBI general manager Scott Wikohika says the Ebba Te Tua scholarship will help create opportunities and pave the way for future generations.

“The legacy left by our kuia is one that will be etched in the hearts and minds of future generations of our shareholders and beneficiaries,” says Scott.

Generus and Mangatawa have worked together for almost a decade in developing first Pacific Coast Village and then Pacific Lakes.

The arrangement between the partners is seen as a marriage of experience and capital with land and tradition, with the goal of improving the financial outcomes for Mangatawa and delivering benefits for all into the future.

