Tesco customers ask staff to stop scanning their food as boss hits out

John Allan said customers were asking checkout staff to stop scanning items once their bill hit a certain amount, something he had not witnessed ‘in years’. This comes as households continue to battle against price hikes.

Speaking on Radio 4 Today’s show, Mr Allan said there is an “overwhelming need” for a windfall tax on energy companies after seeing supermarket customers struggling, reports Manchester Evening News.

He said: “I was hearing for the first time for many years of customers saying to check out staff, ‘stop when you get to £40,’ or something, ‘I don’t want to spend a penny over that.’ You know, as opposed to having everything checked out and settling the bill at the end.

“So I think a lot of people are feeling something of a pinch and lots of people are actually feeling extremely stretched.”

Asked what he would like to see in the Queen’s Speech, John said: “First of all, I think action to help people cope with a very, very sharp increase in energy prices.

“It’s harder for people to mitigate energy than it is with food, and I think there’s an overwhelming case for a windfall tax on profits from those energy producers fed back to those most in need of help with energy prices.