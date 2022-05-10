The importance of a being bored

My adult son and I have a weekly conversation about everything under the sun. Well, almost everything that doesn’t impinge on our individual freedom. I was reminded of my son’s favourite animated movie, which was re-released in video format. In the classic version, there are 4 vultures (a call out to “The Beatles) who are sitting around bored about “What do we do now?”. This triggered a conversation on what is “Boring” and how we do not look around and realise the great value and comfort that a “Boring” routine gives us. Jim Carrey recently said, “He has enough” and “He has done enough”. He is happy to go back to a relaxed and uneventful state of existence that some may call as “Boring”.

In today’s go-get-‘em world, boredom is viewed and projected as an undesirable thing. Children must be kept occupied every minute of the day with classes for new skills, sports or other lessons. An idle mind is a devil’s workshop was and perhaps is an oft-repeated cliché that parents and adults use to justify not giving the tiny tots even a minute to think or just be. The proverb is thought to originate from the Bible, but definitely dates back to at least the 12th century when Chaucer used it in his book ‘The Canterbury Tales’ and it continues to be used to this day.

However, psychologists now believe that occasionally being bored is good for you. Yet, boredom is not the same as downtime or relaxation. Meditating for 20 minutes does not constitute boredom. When bored, time seems to move slowly. E.g., 5 minutes seem like 20 minutes. It can happen when you are waiting for the workday to end and watching the clock. When I was younger, we used to use the term “vegging“ or “Chilling”. Chilling has now taken a new avatar where it means social stimulation whereas boredom by definition implies the absence of stimulation. There are experts and books on the subject of boredom. Some notable examples being “The Book of Disquiet” by the renowned Portuguese writer and philosopher, Fernando Pessoa and “The Science of Boredom: Why Boredom is Good” by Sandi Mann, who has authored almost a dozen books on Psychology and is now a Senior Psychology Lecturer at the University of Central Lancashire

Boredom has been vilified by the achievement-oriented, always on-the-move, successful professionals. Boredom is seen as an indication of loneliness, sadness and even anxiety. It is like being on a very long flight with the cabin lights switched off and no book or in-flight movie to keep you occupied or engaged. Perhaps this is how the term “Cabin Fever” originated. The Danish Theologian Soren Kierkegaard remarked that “Boredom is the root of all evil”. It is perhaps true that those who are chronically bored may be at a higher risk of veering into the Addiction territory – be it mindless video games, substance abuse or any other obsession. Boredom was (and in some sections of the society, still is) a luxury. It was non-existent before the Industrial revolution when most of the day was spent working hard to get food and shelter.

On the other hand, there are others who view boredom (in moderate quantity, of course) as an opportunity for deep reflection, new ideas and maybe even a change of direction. If a task bores you to death, maybe you can look at its utility and find the purpose or discontinue it since it is a waste of time. You don’t really want to exercise on a hamster wheel, do you?

In conclusion, the concept of patience or waiting for something has undergone a makeover – thanks to things like same-day delivery and immediate access to anything one might want, thanks to the internet and social media. Everyone wants everything immediately or if not immediately, then in the next 3 minutes. Given these circumstances, if you made it to the end of this article, thank you for waiting. And if you got bored reading it, at least now you know that boredom isn’t a bad thing after all!

