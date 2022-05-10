The most-tattooed song lyrics of all time – Alan Cross

If you’re among the millions and millions who have some kind of ink, there’s a good chance that you might have some song lyrics attitude somewhere. Ever wonder if your choices are in line with everyone else?

I have a few friends who are passionate about such designs. A former co-worker has a fragment of “Stairway to Heaven” wrapped around her torso. A couple of dudes have various punk lyrics incorporated into their sleeves.

TheList.com has an article on the most tattoos. It says that The Beatles are a favourite source, especially “Let It Be”–specifically those three words. Another popular one is “Blackbird” from the “white” album, Paul McCartney’s Black power/woman empowerment song.

Bob Marley is also a hit with tattoo fans. “Three Little Birds” is picked for those who need a reminder to maintain a positive attitude.

And yes, grunge is represented. “Come As You Are” from Nirvana continues to be popular.

Looking for some ideas? You might want to consider fragments of the following:

Florence + The Machine, “Shake It Out”

Halsey

Avicii

One Direction

TheList article is very bare-bones and woefully incomplete (what about metal lyrics like these? Or these?), but it did get me thinking about lyric tattoos. What else should be on this list?