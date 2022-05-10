The Potential of the Metaverse Is Captured in This ETF

The metaverse continues to be an area of intrigue among investors who can foresee the potential growth in its ongoing development. It can now be encapsulated in an exchange traded fund (ETF).

“That global metaverse market could grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 39.1% between 2022 and 2030, according to Report Ocean,” a Motley Fool article says. “However, there’s a lot of hype and noise in this booming market, and it can be tough for investors to separate the losers from the potential winners.”

As such, one way is to get broad-based exposure to the Global X Metaverse ETF (VR). The fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Global X Metaverse Index.

The fund’s top holding is Nintendo with about a 9% allocation. The company is looking to bolster the gaming experience with the inclusion of metaverse technology to create a unique user experience.