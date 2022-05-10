This cheap iPad deal brings Apple’s 2021 10.2-inch tablet down to just $309

If you’re in the market for a new iPad, but don’t want to pay a premium price, then you’ll love this deal we’ve spotted on Amazon. you’re in luck. Apple’s 2021 10.2-inch iPad is on sale for just $309 (was $329). That’s the best deal you can find right now and just $10 more than the record-low price.

The 2021 iPad 10.2 includes Apple’s powerful A13 Bionic chip and packs 64GB of storage, which allows you to store plenty of movies, apps and games. The 9th generation tablet also received an upgraded 12-megapixel front camera and includes Apple’s Center Stage feature to help you stay in the frame during video calls. You also get a 10.2-inch Retina display, support for the Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard, and all-day battery life.

While the $20 discount might not seem like much, today’s deal is fantastic value for the feature-packed 64GB iPad and the cheapest deal you can find on Apple’s best-selling tablet.

