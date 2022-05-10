Thor: Love And Thunder’s Chris Hemsworth Shares Look At The Movie’s Two Thors (And Natalie Portman’s Ripped Arms)

Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been a doozy so far, with the franchise expanding in both TV and movie projects. One of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies is Thor 4, which will once again be helmed by Oscar winning filmmaker Taika Waititi. And Love And Thunder’s Chris Hemworth recently shared a look at the movie’s two Thors (and Natalie Portman’s ripped arms).

Thor: Love and Thunder will mark the first time that a Marvel hero is given a fourth solo movie, but Chris Hemsworth won’t exactly be alone in his upcoming cosmic adventure. He’ll be accompanied by the Guardians of the Galaxy, while the movie will also welcome Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster back into the MCU. Hemsworth shared a photo of he and Portman over on Instagram , where you can see how her workouts ultimately paid off. Check it out for yourself below,