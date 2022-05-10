Tui to offer Belfast-Florida departures next summer

The travel giant will operate for departures from Belfast in June and July 2023.

Tui will deploy its own Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft on the flights from Belfast International to Melbourne Orlando International.

The flights will operate on 22 and 29 June, and on 6 and 13 July, allowing Tui to offer 14-night holidays to the self-styled theme park capital of the world.

Tui will offer a range of more than 80 hotels in Florida, including Universal Orlando Resort, Walt Disney World Resort and International Drive.

A 14-night room-only stay at the Rosen Inn in Lake Buena Vista leads in from £1,519pp, with child prices from £769. Deposits are £125pp.