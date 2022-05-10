Tui to offer Belfast-Florida departures next summer

10 May 2022by James Chapple
Tui will offer flights and holidays to Florida from Northern Ireland next summer.
The travel giant will operate for departures from Belfast in June and July 2023.
Tui will deploy its own Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft on the flights from Belfast International to Melbourne Orlando International.
The flights will operate on 22 and 29 June, and on 6 and 13 July, allowing Tui to offer 14-night holidays to the self-styled theme park capital of the world.
Tui will offer a range of more than 80 hotels in Florida, including Universal Orlando Resort, Walt Disney World Resort and International Drive.
A 14-night room-only stay at the Rosen Inn in Lake Buena Vista leads in from £1,519pp, with child prices from £769. Deposits are £125pp.
Craig Morgan, Tui head of Ireland, said, “We are very excited to welcome Florida into our summer 2023 programme from Belfast International on our own Boeing 787 Dreamliner.
“The appetite for travel is stronger than ever and customers who may not have travelled abroad at all, or as much as they would’ve liked over the last two years, are now planning well ahead into next year and choosing holidays that provide lifelong family memories and satisfy bucket list dreams.
“This non-stop flight from Belfast to Melbourne Orlando provides the perfect opportunity to explore the Sunshine State next summer.”
Uel Hoey, Belfast International business development director, added: “The expansion of Tui destinations to include Florida from Belfast International is a welcome addition for holidaymakers across Northern Ireland.
“The addition of a transatlantic route to Florida boosts our connectivity to one of the most sought-after holiday destinations in the world.
“This enables us to offer more choice and convenience for passengers with non-stop flights from their local airport. We know that people are excited to travel again, and we are delighted to be the first part of their holiday experience before they reach Florida.”
