What’s Trending in Home Decor? These 4 Color Palettes, According to Amazon

Amazon recently revealed a series of color palettes that are trending in home decor. There are four combinations that are having a moment, including the bold, unexpected tomato red and ice blue, and the airy, elegant pairing of dusty pink and bone white. All four are incredibly versatile, offering endless ideas for living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, and beyond. And here’s the best part: There are tons of affordable finds (all under $200) that can help you achieve the look in your home—no costly renovation required.