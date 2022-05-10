What’s Trending in Home Decor? These 4 Color Palettes, According to Amazon

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Whether it’s furnishings, clothes, beauty products, or something else entirely—like a party invitation—color sets the tone. And fortunately, you don’t have to shell out big bucks to consult an interior designer or stylist to get inspired.
Amazon recently revealed a series of color palettes that are trending in home decor. There are four combinations that are having a moment, including the bold, unexpected tomato red and ice blue, and the airy, elegant pairing of dusty pink and bone white. All four are incredibly versatile, offering endless ideas for living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, and beyond. And here’s the best part: There are tons of affordable finds (all under $200) that can help you achieve the look in your home—no costly renovation required.
If you’re after a look that looks timeless and natural and feels calming and tranquil, then dark moss and terracotta is the palette for your space. The trending aesthetic is perfect for the person who loves to spend time in nature and wants to infuse their abode with earthy colors. There are endless ways to incorporate these beautiful shades in a space, whether that’s through a lush velvet green sofa, or something smaller like terra cotta planters and a couple of grassy-hued throw pillows.
An area rug, like Loloi’s Loren Collection Terracotta rug with 1,900 five-star ratings, is one way to incorporate the warmth and richness of the palette throughout the entire room without splurging. And right now, it’s 70 percent off and on sale for just $109.
A few years ago, “millennial pink” made its way onto Pinterest boards and into homes. The wildly popular color has evolved over the last few years and taken on different monikers, like “blush” and “dusty rose.” But in essence, they’re mostly the same: airy, feminine, and incredibly versatile. The almost neutral shade of pink has proven that it’s here to stay. Case in point: the dusty pink and bone white palette that’s in-demand.
This soothing and pretty combination is easy to implement with ceramic vases, ivory linens, white planters, and more. This particular pairing makes for a lovely tablescape, and it’s easy to get the look with a rosy tablecloth and bone white tableware, like Mora Cermaic’s $53 dinner plate set with 1,400 five-star ratings.
Cobalt blue and cement gray is another color story to consider. Bright blue is tempered with soothing gray to create a look that’s fun and interesting, but not overpowering. Keep the look tranquil with mostly gray elements and a few pops of the sapphire-like shade. Or try the opposite: Charge the room with broad strokes of blue through paint, wallpaper, and rugs while gray takes a backseat through small touches, like coasters and lamp shades.
Matte blue silverware is an easy and unique way to incorporate this trend in your home—and it’s shopper-approved. Straying from the silver norm feels fun and unexpected when it comes to forks, spoons, and knives. Guests will surely notice and delight in this beautiful hue at your next dinner party. And Sharecook’s now-$26 set has earned five-star ratings from more than 6,700 shoppers.
And tomato red with ice blue is the palette for those that are feeling especially adventurous and ready for a change in their house. It feels a little bit retro and it’s certainly striking, making it a fun combination to incorporate in entertaining spaces. The more subtle shade of soft blue is easy to admire, so it’s a great choice for walls and furnishings, while the loud red makes a big statement through even the smallest of accents like vases and trays.
Artwork is a simple way to include both colors in a space. The same goes for dishes, like Mdzf Sweet Home’s porcelain dinner plate set, which feature hues of blue with a more subtle shade of red. And right now, the pretty set is marked down thanks to a coupon featured in the product listing.
Discover more finds featuring all four palettes through Amazon’s newest home decor store, or start your shopping with our curated list of under-$200 pieces here.
