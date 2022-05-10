‘Yellowstone’ Fans Are Still Bombarding Hassie Harrison’s Instagram Photo From the SAG Awards

The 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards were way back in February, but folks are still talking about how incredible the cast of Yellowstone looked at the big event. Case in point? Hassie Harrison, who posted an Instagram photo of herself from the night on February 28, is still getting comments months later.

“I was incredibly grateful and humbled to be included, let alone nominated at the @sagawards Thank you @dolcegabbana and @davidyurman for helping me feel sparkly last night. dreams do come true. ☺️✨#sagawards #yellowstone,” she wrote on Instagram with a beautiful shot of her dress.

And over the weeks, including just a few days ago, people have been continuing to praise the star by dropping in the comments section. “🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,” one person simply wrote. “Absolutely beautiful,” said another.

We did a little digging and were able to find even more incredible shots of Hassie from the big night.

We also found some group photos featuring many of the cast members that we hadn’t seen before, including one featuring Piper Perabo, Eden Brolin, Jen Landon and Kelsey Chow.

The 32-year-old actress plays barrel racer Laramie on the hit television show. While it hasn’t been confirmed if she will be in season 5, she did reveal to Entertainment Tonight that the season “will be split in two parts,” which gives us hope that we will indeed see her again on our screens!

As for the rest of the cast? Given how Yellowstone season 4 ended, it’s almost a guarantee that all the big players — including Kevin Costner — will be returning when it airs in late summer 2022.

