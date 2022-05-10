Yellowstone Warns Tourists Of “Kicking” Elk This Time Of Year

Yellowstone National Park is warning guests that cow (female) elk can be aggressive this time of year as they’re protecting their newborn calves.

They’re warning guests to keep their distance and to watch out as cows are prone to kick and charge guests to protect their young.

Check out the full warning below:

“(Heads Up!) DANGER: Elk calving season begins soon; Be aware of your surroundings! Elk calving season will begin soon in Yellowstone National Park. Cow elk are much more aggressive toward people during the calving season and may run toward you or kick. Stay alert. Look around corners before exiting buildings or walking around blind spots: cow elk may bed their calves near buildings and under cars. Always keep at least 25 yards (23 m) from elk. If an elk runs toward you, find shelter in your vehicle or behind a tall, sturdy barrier as quickly as possible. You are responsible for your own safety.

Attacks can be unprovoked and unpredictable.”

Featured Image Credit: (NPS / Jacob W. Frank)

Header Image Credit: christie greene on Unsplash