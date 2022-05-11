13 Horror Movies Like Cam Every Mystery Lover Needs To See

Most of the films on this list could conceivably be called “Body Double,” what with all the duplicitous doppelgängers knocking around. But director Brian de Palma is, in the end, inimitable … an ironic fact considering much of the auteur’s career has been spent writing cinematic love letters or veiled criticisms to the likes of Dario Argento and Alfred Hitchcock. While we’ve been here before with the likes of “Peeping Tom,” “Rear Window,” and “Deep Red” — films that offer a spicy confluence of voyeurism, murder, and mystery — de Palma’s take is (mostly) all his own.

Released in 1984 (this film is arguably the most 1980s film ever made), “Body Double” follows Jake Scully (Craig Wasson), an aspiring actor and claustrophobia sufferer. After Jake accidentally walks in on his wife cheating on him, he manages to peel himself off the barstool and go on the search for a place to crash. Luckily, a chance encounter with a friend of a friend lands Jake with one heck of a housesitting gig: in a massive, panopticon-like apartment overlooking the Hollywood Hills. Oh, and apparently the apartment comes with a unique perk: a drop-dead gorgeous neighbor with … exhibitionistic tendencies. Soon, Jake finds himself embroiled in a dangerous domestic game, as he begins to suspect his neighbor’s life might be in danger.

While “Body Double” may not feature any webcams or livestreams, the film is emphatically concerned with the performative aspect of sex work and the Hollywood machine writ large. To learn more about how the “double” bodies figure into all this, you’ll just have to take a peep at this perverted, bananas gem.