7 less expensive summer vacation destinations

Per Hopper estimates, traveling to Tuscany this summer could be pricey, with a round-trip flight from the United States to Florence on average costing more than $1,000. Flying into different parts of Italy will save you hundreds, but for a more price-conscious European vacation centered around wine, Jelencovich recommends Portugal.

Jeff Segal, founder of natural-wine store Domestique in D.C., says Portugal’s second-largest city, Porto, is one of the best places to drink natural wine in the world right now (his other picks are Mexico City and Barcelona). Airfare to Lisbon costs less than Tuscany, and a one-way train ticket to Porto starts around $30. For domestic alternatives, Segal’s wine-driven picks are Miami, New Orleans, Chicago and Kansas City, Mo. “All can be done affordably and have awesome natural wine scenes right now,” he said.