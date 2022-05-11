Apple drops trailer for season three of ‘Helpsters’ ahead of May 27 debut

The Helpsters are coming back with a slew of new guests.

Today, Apple announced that season three of “Helpsters” will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, May 27. The company also dropped a trailer for the new season and revealed a ton of new guest stars for the Emmy Award-winning series.

The new season of “Helpsters” will feature appearances from Bradley Cooper, James Monroe Iglehart, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Christian Borle, Adrienne Warren, André De Shields, Judy Gold, Jordan Carlos, Shakina Nayfack, Yasha Jackson, Krysta Rodriguez, Michael Cruz Kayne, Glo Tavarez, Jerah Milligan, Alex Song-Xia, Jo Firestone and Tessa Claire Hersh. It will also feature music from Grammy Award nominee Japanese Breakfast, Teddy Swims, Blanco Brown and Claud.

Just like the previous seasons, the Helpsters will team up with their guest stars to solve problems, whether it be “planning a day at the beach, inventing a new machine, or learning how to line dance.”

Honored with a Parents’ Choice Gold Medal Award and Common Sense Media Award, “Helpsters” has been recognized as “immersive, educational and entertaining,” teaching young viewers important lessons in pre-coding skills and inspires collaboration, self-confidence, friendship and much more. Emmy Award winner and Parents’ Choice Gold Medal winner Tim McKeon (“Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends: Destination Imagination,” “Odd Squad”) is the creator of “Helpsters.” He and Kay Wilson Stallings, Sesame Workshop’s executive vice president of Creative and Production, serve as executive producers. Eileen Braun is the series’ showrunner.

If you want to watch the trailer for the new season, you can check it out in the press release. It is unfortunately not on YouTube just yet.

Season three of “Helpsters” will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, May 27. If you want to watch the series in the best quality possible, check out our review of the Apple TV 4K and our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022.