Apple Inc., Salesforce Inc. share losses lead Dow’s 350-point drop

Dragged down by losses for shares of Apple Inc. and Salesforce Inc., the Dow Jones Industrial Average is seeing a selloff Wednesday afternoon. Shares of Apple Inc.
AAPL,
and Salesforce Inc.
CRM,
are contributing to the blue-chip gauge’s intraday decline, as the Dow
DJIA,
was most recently trading 350 points (1.1%) lower. Apple Inc.’s shares have declined $8.25, or 5.3%, while those of Salesforce Inc. are down $5.93, or 3.6%, combining for a roughly 93-point drag on the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the decline are Microsoft
MSFT,
Home Depot
HD,
and Boeing
BA,
A $1 move in any of the benchmark’s 30 components equates to a 6.59-point swing.
