Apple Inc., Salesforce Inc. share losses lead Dow’s 350-point drop

Dragged down by losses for shares of Apple Inc. and Salesforce Inc., the Dow Jones Industrial Average is seeing a selloff Wednesday afternoon. Shares of Apple Inc.

AAPL,

-5.18%

and Salesforce Inc.

CRM,

-3.52%

are contributing to the blue-chip gauge’s intraday decline, as the Dow

DJIA,

-1.02%

was most recently trading 350 points (1.1%) lower. Apple Inc.’s shares have declined $8.25, or 5.3%, while those of Salesforce Inc. are down $5.93, or 3.6%, combining for a roughly 93-point drag on the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the decline are Microsoft

MSFT,

-3.32% ,

Home Depot

HD,

-2.82% ,

and Boeing

BA,

-2.68% .

A $1 move in any of the benchmark’s 30 components equates to a 6.59-point swing.