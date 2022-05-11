Below Deck’s Chef Ben takes savage dig at Hannah Ferrier: ‘I respect Kate more’

To which Chef Ben told Showbiz Cheatsheet: “I mean, Kate is right, she is more passive.

“I feel like you don’t really want to piss Kate off because it’s almost like she drags you down a black hole and you start questioning a lot.

“Actually, I wouldn’t get on the wrong side of Kate, Hannah would just be almost like a brawl, she is confrontational and I’m confrontational because it’s timing and stuff like that.

“So I think I could deal with Hannah probably more on a sort of a human level than Kate, but I think I respect Kate more.”

Below Deck is available on Bravo in the US and on Hayu in the UK.