Bitcoin price latest: Major slump sees Bitcoin drop to new low

Last night bitcoin fell to its lowest trading price since July 2021. The world’s largest and most valuable cryptocurrency has experienced a five day rout, with other currencies seeing similar large drops.

The world’s largest digital currency by market value fell to less than $29,900 last night on TradingView – less than half of its peak price in November.

It managed to bounce back somewhat, rising to $32,650 yesterday evening.

Bitcoin, which hit a high of $69,000 last November, has been dropping considerably in recent months.

The major cryptocurrency has broken below its three-month rising trend line, falling out of the $35,000 to $46,000 range which it had been bouncing between in the first few months of 2022.

