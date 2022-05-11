The sun is finally out for some tennis as Metea Valley and Naperville Central hit the courts in a make up contest that originally got rained out a week ago. However this go around was welcomed by brutal winds over twenty miles an hour. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

One Singles

Let’s start with the one singles featuring Central’s Blake Roegner and Metea’s Aadit Gandhi. Roegner see’s a bounce but still puts the some fire power on that ball that goes out of reach taking the first set with ease and he needs some H2O. Roegner wants to get out of the wind turbine so he takes care of Gandhi in straight sets 6-0 and 6-1.

One Doubles

However the Mustangs get some help on the doubles. Starting with the ones it’s Metea’s Nikunj Tyagi and Akshay Baid getting the point over Central’s Dan Rabinovich and Vince Staputis. The Redhawk duo does some show some fight in the set as Rabinovich catches their opponent off guard with a nice send back. But in this hard fought two set match it’s Tyagi and Baid winning it all by scores of 6-3 and 6-1.

Two Doubles

The same goes for two doubles with great competition. This time it’s Central’s Jeremy Zhao and Uju Kim showing aggressiveness on Jash Kadakia and Pranav Swaminathan. Although the two Mustangs get the last laugh as they are the ones now catching Zhao and Kim off guard. That leads to a 7-5 6-0 two set win for the Black and Gold pair. Metea takes three of four in doubles.

Two Singles

Now to the defying part of the match in the two singles with Redhawk Vincent Yin facing Mustang Varun Ramprakash. The two go at it in the first set and Yin takes the point after Ramprakash just misses the return. He does get revenge in the second set and we got some back and fourth action. The Metea tennis player does just enough to get the point and we go to a third set. In that third stanza Yin is able to stay on his feet and just put that ball out of its misery and wins the third set. That also helps the Hawks take down Metea 4-3 on this blustery day. For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!