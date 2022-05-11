Amazon has an all-time low price on Apple’s M1 Mac mini (256GB SSD), available for $569.99, down from $699.00. You won’t see this deal price until you add the Mac mini to your cart and an automatic coupon worth $99.01 is applied to the order.
Amazon’s sale price today on the Mac mini is a match of the same record low discount that we tracked last month on the same model. The Mac mini is shipped and sold directly by Amazon, with delivery as soon as May 13-18 for most places in the United States. The 512GB configuration is not on sale
The M1 Mac mini was introduced in November 2020, and is the first Mac mini to include Apple’s M1 chip. The M1 in the Mac mini has an 8-core CPU with four high-efficiency cores and four high-performance cores along with an integrated GPU that has 8 cores.
