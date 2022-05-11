Disney+ Added Almost 8 Million Subscribers Last Quarter, Closing In On 140 Million Total

While Netflix continues to look for ways to offset dropping subscriber numbers–such as bringing ads to the service–Disney+ continues to add new subscribers, closing in on 140 million total.

Disney+ added 7.9 million subscribers over the last quarter, bringing the total up to 137.7 million, up from 129.8 million at the time of February’s earnings call, and from 103.6 million in April 2021. The number includes subscribers to Disney+ in all markets, and to Hotstar, an India-specific arm of Disney+. Disney+ alone counts for 87.6 million of those subscribers, while Hotstar accounts for 50.1 million. Hotstar is the fastest-growing segment of the Disney+ subscriber base, having grown 42% year over year as compared to 28% for the core Disney+ global subscriber count.

Disney also owns the ESPN+ and Hulu services, which account for 22.3 million and 45.6 million subscribers respectively. Combined, that comes out to 205.6 million subscribers, up from 196.4 million in February.

Disney+ seems poised to continue growth. The next Star Wars series, Obi-Wan Kenobi, premieres on May 25. That’s followed by Ms. Marvel on Jun 8, the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, and more coming yet this year. Shows like She-Hulk, What If…? Season 2, and the The Mandalorian Season 3 are also expected this year, though no release dates have yet been revealed.