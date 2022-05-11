Earthquake strikes Yellowstone National Park

UTAH (ABC4) – The University of Utah (U of U) Seismograph Stations has reported an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.2 in eastern Yellowstone National Park on May 11 at 7:32 a.m.

According to the university, the epicenter of the quake’s shock occurred around 13 miles north of the East Entrance of Yellowstone National Park.

As noted by the U of U, only five earthquakes with a magnitude of 3.0 or greater have taken place within 16 miles of the focal point of this event since 1962, the largest being an earthquake that occurred on March 25, 2008 about 20 miles northeast of Fishing Bridge, Wyoming with a magnitude of 4.2.

Those who felt the earthquake are encouraged to fill out a survey from the U.S. Geological Survey website.