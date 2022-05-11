Grizzly relocated near Yellowstone after killing calves

A male grizzly was relocated last week after killing two calves east of Yellowstone National Park, according to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. The bear did not have a known history of conflicts.

Officials investigating the reported depredation captured the bear, which they estimated to be between 9 and 10 years old, on private lands southwest of Cody, and transported it about 30 miles to the north.

“Due to the lack of a conflict history and the time of year — maybe it was an opportunistic scenario where it killed a calf — we move it to another area, and maybe it doesn’t have that conflict potential,” said Dan Thompson, the agency’s large carnivore supervisor.

Though the time of year also limited wildlife managers’ access to suitable habitat, they were able to find a secure, remote place to put the bear that’s still in the Cody region, but is as far from the source of conflict as possible, in the hopes that the first-time offender will stay out of trouble from now on.

“If we were after this particular bear, and he’d killed 20 calves in the span of two weeks, it’d be a much different discussion,” Thompson said.

Grizzly bears remain federally protected under the Endangered Species Act, despite repeated and ongoing efforts by Wyoming, Montana and Idaho — all of which have declared the species fully recovered — to have authority, including over hunting, returned to state agencies.

Even with those continued protections, however, bears’ prospects can be gloomy once they’ve gotten into conflicts. “We see a lot of recidivism,” Thompson said.

The relocated grizzly was marked before release with tags, tattoos and a radio transmitter, so that officials will know if it finds its way back to livestock or any other dangerous food source.

For the Game and Fish Department and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, this relocation is nothing special, Thompson said. Grizzlies and black bears hibernate for about half the year; in the months that the bears are active, the state agency confirms about 220 conflicts and relocates more than a dozen bears annually.

And when they’re not dealing with conflicts, officials work to educate the communities that live near bears to secure attractants and keep the animals from encountering them in the first place.

“There’s a lot of factors at play,” Thompson said, “before we ever set a trap.”