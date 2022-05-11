Households able to save £110 on broadband bill – how to reduce your bill

“Many of the UK’s biggest broadband providers are reporting increases in the amount of people moving to new deals, and by doing so they are often getting better speeds for the same price or less.”

James Mackley, Ofcom’s Economics director, shared his delight on the savings people are making on their broadband bill.

The regulatory expert noted that it was “worth checking” that households see what deals are accessible to them going forward.

Mr Mackley explained: “It’s encouraging to see more people saving money after we made it easier to grab a better deal.