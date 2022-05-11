HUGE 3-metre shark seen off popular beach where attack occurred just months before





The shark was spotted on Tuesday at Mackenzies Bay south of Bondi. It is unclear whether there were swimmers in the water at the time. The sighting comes only months after a deadly attack on a swimmer at nearby Little Bay.

British expat Simon Nellist, 35, was attacked on February 16 by a three-metre great white. He was at one of his regular swim spots training for Malabar Ocean Swim charity event when he died. Fishermen witnessed the incident and alerted emergency services. His death marked Sydney’s first fatal shark attack in nearly 60 years and prompted the closure of 14 beaches. Mr Nellist was due to get married to fiance Jessie Ho just months after he was attacked. Following the attack the Department of Primary Industries installed 15 SMART drum lines along the coast from Little Bay to Bondi to detect sharks.

Locals have said that following the installation, there have been increased shark sightings. One woman on an online forum wrote: "Ever since they put the baited drum lines in the shark sightings gone crazy. Maybe the 50 odd dead fish hanging off chains along the beaches. "They come in for the smell of a feed and then pass by as the food is attached to big chunks of metals and chain." A drum line is an aquatic trap used to catch sharks with large, baited hooks.

The sighting comes as a 1000-pound great white shark has been identified off the coast of New Jersey, near the site of the shark attacks which inspired the movie Jaws. The shark’s name is Ironbound, named after the West Ironbound Island near Lunenburg, Nova Scotia. It is being studied by researchers at OCEARCH, a non-profit marine organisation and is average size for a great white. Bob Hueter, OCEARCH’s chief scientist, told CNN: “He’s gone back and forth from where we found him in Nova Scotia and the Florida Keys several times.” Despite the fear of shark attacks, the animals are a valuable part of the ocean’s ecosystem. Shark populations are declining due to climate change and overfishing while shark attacks have increased in some areas of the world.