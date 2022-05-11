Hundreds show up for pet vaccines

Vaccination clinic at Tank Park | D. Golden

Tank Park in Lake Isabella was packed Saturday, May 7 for the Kern County Animal Services low-cost vaccination clinic for pets.

Hundreds of responsible pet owners showed up with their dogs and cats to take advantage of the low-cost vaccines. They were offering distemper, parvo and rabies shots at $10 per shot. They were also offering microchipping for only $15. Kern County Animal Services offers these low-cost vaccination clinics for pets once a year all over Kern County.

The Kern Valley Sun interviewed Kern County Animal Services employee Angela Frank as she went down the line and registered pets. Most owners had their pets with them, but some left them in their cars. Christiane Valencia asked if she was allowed to leave her dogs in the car until time for their shots. Frank said that was fine and responsible behavior. If they knew their pet could not behave out with all the other animals and people, it’s better to leave them in the car until it’s their time for the shots.

Strength of Shadow (SOS) Dog Rescue was on hand to assist. Jen Haratani with SOS explained why these clinics are so important. While the DIY vaccines are available, you can buy them at the feed store, it’s extremely important that they are administered correctly. Too many people do not realize the vaccines must be temperature controlled. So, by the time you get home, the vaccine could be no good.

“The vaccines are good, but you have to do it correctly,” Haratani said.

The Sun interviewed pet owner Glen McLean, who was there getting his dog microchipped and all three shots. He said he wished the county did the licensing there too (they currently can only be purchased online). He said in his opinion the county is losing money by not letting people know when it is time to renew. But he said what they were offering that day was “fantastic.”

Gavin Lee had his four-month-old male lab/pit mix there for his first set of shots. He said they had heard about the clinic from a friend. Lee had just gotten his puppy the day before. He knew someone whose dog had gotten parvo and heard how awful it was. We talked about the upcoming spay and neuter clinic on May 27 and all the great reasons for him to get his dog neutered.

Haratani said people can start signing up for the spay and neuter clinics now. She explained a few of the many benefits of getting your pets spayed and neutered. One, it helps control the over-population. Also, she wanted to remind people that dogs are not by nature supposed to procreate, not like humans. But most importantly, she said, “The longer you wait, the more you guarantee your dog will get cancer.”

Male dogs will eventually get testicular cancer if they are not neutered. Female dogs get pyometra, an infection of the uterus, and usually die in a few hours. They can also get mammary cancer. You can sign up for the spay/neuter clinic on the Kern County Animal Services website.