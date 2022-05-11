‘I left a Bible for you’ – Family responds with kindness after theft

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) –A Jackson County family fell victim to a thief at their home yesterday evening.

The family says the neighborhood has been targeted for theft in several occasions, but this time around the thief came for their leaf blowers.

Despite the victims being very frustrated at the situation, they are taking a more spiritual approach.

“The greatest commandment in the Bible is to love the lord your God with all your heart, your mind, your soul. Second commandment directly following that is to love your neighbor as yourself,” says Jennifer Collier.

Which is the approach Collier plans to take.

This is surveillance footage of yesterday evening of a man running up to their garage and quickly running out with two leaf blowers.

The family says this all happened while they were doing some yard work in the back of the house.

Neighbors also showed them video surveillance of the man before the theft waiting, watching the house and their activity, for the right time to drive up.

“It’s irritating, the things that we work hard to pay for someone just helped themselves into our home to take, we assume to sell so they can have money for something that they need,” says Collier.

Despite their irritation, Jennifer is encouraging the man to come back.

First, to return the stolen items, but secondly to get his gift.

“I left a Bible for you on my front porch. If you want to return what you took, it’s there for you because the things that you took that’s not going to make you happy,” says Collier.

The family says the Bible will remain on the porch until the man comes back and says if he does come back, they will not even try to have him arrested.

