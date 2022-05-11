Katie Price ‘builds nursery in Mucky Mansion’ amid pregnancy rumours

Katie Price has dropped a pregnancy hint, with a nursery to be built in her ‘Mucky Mansion’ home.

On Tuesday it was revealed that the reality star, 43, had been given a second series of her Channel 4 show: Katie Price’s Mucky Mansion.

The three episode series aired earlier this year, where viewers followed Katie on her journey to fix the property up and rid it of the bad memories and traumatic events.

In recent years, the home had fallen into disrepair after vandals had broken into the property and left the taps on, resulting in serious damage to the kitchen and flooring.

A source told The Sun: “Katie will be making over a room in the mansion as a ‘baby room’. She’s been open about her plans to add to her family and has the space so why not.”

They added: “C4 were really pleased with the reaction to the show – and Katie jumped at the chance to sign up for a second series.”

When C4’s crew moved in, Katie made over daughter Princess’s and son Jett’s bedrooms, and her mum Amy – who is suffering from an incurable lung condition – designed a special garden room for her daughter to remember her by.

Her aim was to create a happy home and sanctuary for her family.

“My house has been called the Mucky Mansion in the past, but it’s not that anymore, I’m making it a home,” she said at the time.

“I’m getting my hands dirty and doing a lot of the work myself and, with the help of my amazing family and some brilliant friends, I’m putting the past behind me and rebuilding.

“My house is a bit like my life, it’s being put back together like I’m being put back together.”

"The house is far from finished so she needs all the help she can get."











Katie, who will reportedly make £45,000 from the new series, made a tribute to Carl Woods in the home, by hanging a huge neon sign in the hallway spelling out ‘PriceyWoods’.

The reality star has never shied away from admitting her desire for more children, and she’s already a mum to Harvey, 19, with Dwight Yorke, Junior, 16, and Princess, 14, with Peter Andre, and Jett, seven, and Bunny, six, with Kieran Hayler.











Katie says her dream would be to have more children, and previously told The Sun of her plans with Carl Woods.

She said: “We will get married this year. It’s just all exciting, the baby this year, hopefully the baby.”

Since then she has allegedly dropped numerous hints that she is already expecting with suggestions she’s looking to buy a pram and wearing a necklace with the word ‘baby’ on it.