Lauren Silverman teases that she and Simon Cowell have married

Simon Cowell proposed to his long-term socialite girlfriend Lauren Silverman on Christmas Eve in sunny Barbados.

The 62 year old music mogul made a rare public appearance for the first time since announcing his engagement to Lauren, 44.

They were pictured on a date night on Tuesday, and when asked about when the wedding is, Lauren’s answer hinted that they might have already carried out the nuptials

She teased that the couple “might have got married already”.

It’s reported that Lauren does not want the wedding to be a grand celebrity affair, making the idea of a secret wedding not too surprising to fans.







(Image: WireImage)



Yet, despite the suggestion of the hushed nuptials, the couple were not wearing a wedding ring, according to the MailOnline.

Lauren was sporting her glittering engagement ring, which was said to have cost a whopping £250,000.

Meanwhile Simon’s ring finger was bare as he was pictured holding hands with his beau while going for food at Oswald’s in London with a friend.

Their actual wedding is rumoured to be just weeks away in June.







(Image: FilmMagic)



A source told the MailOnline that Simon and Lauren will be splashing out on a luxury wedding ceremony at Clivedon House in Berkshire.

It will be a ‘small and intimate’ affair, despite the couple’s long ledger of famous pals.

Simon’s Britain’s Got Talent co-host David Williams even revealed that he had not been invited yet on Thursday.

David went on The One Show on Thursday and shot down rumours he was to be Simon’s best man.







(Image: WireImage)



He replied: “No. I don’t know if that is actually true.

“Basically, he got to 62 without ever getting married so I don’t know if he is in a rush to get married, but it will be wonderful if I do get invited.

“I hope so, but he might keep it very small.”

The reported venue, which was the setting of the infamous Profumo scandal in the 1960s, is set upon 376 acres of stunning National Trust land just nine miles from Windsor Castle.

There is also a luxury five-star Relais & Chateaux hotel and spa, the ideal wedding spot.







(Image: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)



Simon is finally out of a wrist brace in time for the wedding, which he had to wear over the past few weeks after a biking accident.

The Britain’s Got Talent presenter had only just got back in the saddle after a horrific accident in August 2020 in Malibu, where he had broken his back after accidentally revving his e-bike.

According to reports, Simon had crashed his bike again near his West London home, luckily it was not as serious as the first incident but he did suffer from a broken arm.

