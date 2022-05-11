Categories
List Of 5 Best Horror Movies Coming in 2022


We have selected the best horror movies coming in 2022 for you. So, if you are tired of watching the old ones on repeat, it’s time to get ready for the new ones.

This year is packed with tons of horror and thriller movies to make you jump off your seat. So, if the horror genre turns your crank, then 2022 won’t let you rest with its back-to-back releases. From brutal killings to unexpected scary scenes, these movies will offer you everything that a horror genre lover wants in a movie. From a masterpiece from Lee Cronin to Stephen King, here are our best picks for you.

Best Upcoming Horror Movies In 2022

1. Firestarter

Kicking off the list with a movie that will release in just two days while writing this article. Firestarter will release on May 13th, 2022. The movie is based on a novel by Stephan King, so you can well imagine how great it’s going to be. Firestarter is a reboot of the movie by the same name, which was released in 1984. With Zac Efron in the lead role, it’s not something you should miss watching. Not much is out about the premise of the movie, but it’s about a father who needs to protect her daughter from a government agency after she develops a pyrokinesis ability.

2. The Black Phone

After getting postponed a few times, The Black Phone is finally set for a release on June 24th, 2022. The upcoming supernatural horror movie is based on a short story by Joe Hill. After its world premiere at Fantastic Fest, The Black Phone got highly praised by critics, including the direction, as well as Hawke’s performance as the antagonist. A serial killer abducts Finney Shaw and locks him in a basement with a disconnected phone. Finney learns that the phone can transmit the voices of his previous victims, which Finney uses to his benefit. Meanwhile, his sister gets psychic dreams using which she tries to find him.

3. Evil Dead Rise

Among all the horror movies, Evil Dead Rise is the most awaited one, all thanks to its excellent previous parts. The Evil Dead franchise is known to be one of the best horror movies of all time. Starring Alyssa Sutherland and Lilly Sullivan, with direction from Lee Cronin, you can’t stop yourself from watching Evil Dead Rise. Beth pays a visit to her sister in L.A, but the happy visit turns into the darkest nightmare when they discover the evil book. They unintentionally summon the evil demons which they need to defeat in order to survive.

4. Men

Directed and written by Alex Garland and produced by Andrew Macdonald, Men is another upcoming horror movie of 2022 that will be out in a few days. Men is scheduled for the US release on May 20th, 2022, while on June 1st, 2022, in the UK. The movie stars Jessie Buckley and Rory Kinnear. Not much about the upcoming folk horror movie is out, but it’s about a young lady who goes on a trip to England to overcome the pain of her husband’s death.

5. Crimes of the Future

If you don’t feel uneasy watching brutal killings and gross violations of the body parts, only then do we suggest you brace yourself for this movie. Crimes of the Future is a direction of David Cronenberg, famous for his horror work. The cast of the movie will make you even more excited about it. In the lead, we have Viggo Mortensen, Lea Seydoux, and Kristen Stewart. Crime of the Future is set for a premiere in the US on June 3rd, 2022. The makers have been tight-lipped about the movie’s premise, but it’s about a man named Saul who grows new organs inside his body due to a syndrome. Surprisingly, Saul, along with his wife Caprice, starts to perform a theatre show showing the body removal as an art.



