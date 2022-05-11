Martin Lewis gives Premium Bonds verdict as he highlights best savings account right now

NS&I Premium Bonds savings accounts have been popular since the 1950s but some experts say it’s time for Britons to end their love affair with them.

A caller named Patricia called This Morning to ask: “Is now the time to get rid of Premium Bonds?

She told presenters Philip Schofield and Rochelle Humes: “I’ve got the maximum of £50,000 and have only won £50 in the last three months.

In response, financial journalist Martin Lewis said: “The Premium Bond prize fund rate is currently one percent.”

