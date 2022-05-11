Millions of Brits dream of French lifestyle because of bakeries, landmarks – and cheese





More than a fifth (21 percent) would consider moving across the channel, with 15 percent having a spell living in the country in the past.

Visiting the cafes and coffee shops is the top reason for wanting to live in France, followed by the bakeries, croissants and pastries. Other reasons to feature in the top 30 list included visiting the Alps, castles and beaches, as well as immersing themselves in art galleries, eating brioche and learning the language. It also emerged Brits consider the French lifestyle to be relaxed (44 percent), cultured (42 percent) and sociable (39 percent). But 42 percent think France is a “foodie country”, with croissants (35 percent), champagne (27 percent) and brioche (20 percent) named the best items to come out of the country. St Pierre Bakery commissioned the study and created a quiz allowing people to find out how French their lifestyle is – https://stpierrebakery.co.uk/blog/how-french-are-you/ Founder Paul Baker said: “It’s clear that whatever the British perception of the French lifestyle is, we certainly dream of living it. “We automatically think of pastries, coffee, wine and cheese, and that’s just the food and drink.”

The study also found 28 percent of adults have taken inspiration from the French lifestyle, when it comes to their cooking (46 percent), interest in artwork (43 percent) and their taste in films and TV (41 percent). While a third believe pop culture, including shows like ‘Emily in Paris’, have given them an idea of what living in France would be like. When it comes to the language, 26 percent already speak French, while another 14 percent are currently learning. And many are already enjoying foods which originated across the channel, with baguettes (44 percent), brie (29 percent) and brioche (25 percent) among the most popular. Ratatouille (16 percent) and soufflé (11 percent) are also top choices, according to the research, carried out via OnePoll. It’s not just food Brits have taken inspiration from as they believe 23 percent of everyday vocabulary originates from France. Among the words and phrases the nation believe have French origin are cliché (47 percent), baguette (46 percent) and chauffeur (45 percent). Yet in a list of more than 40 words local to France, five per cent said they didn’t recognise any words as being French.

Paul Baker, of St Pierre Bakery, added: “Travel has been a challenge for all of us lately and our taste-buds have missed world travel, too. That’s part of why Brits are increasingly seeking out and enjoying new flavours. “The fact that a quarter of us believe that if we embraced the French lifestyle, we’d be more willing to try new food and drink says it all. “Great food makes great memories and that’s important wherever you are in the world. “We are inspired by France and want to help bring a little taste of the French lifestyle to Brits with our authentic brioche, to help make everyday that little bit more magnifique.” The poll was commissioned to celebrate St Pierre’s National Brioche Day which takes place on 14th May. TOP 30 REASONS BRITS WOULD LIKE TO LIVE IN FRANCE Visiting cafes/coffee shops Visiting bakeries Croissants/pastries Baguettes Dining out Drinking French wine Visiting France’s landmarks e.g. the Louvre, Pompidou Eating French cheese Visiting the French Riviera Visiting French castles Visiting France’s beaches The architecture Visiting the Alps The history Discovering hidden gems Visiting wineries Speaking / Learning the French language Shopping Brioche bread Art galleries Meeting and socialising with locals Cityscapes Hearing the French language being spoken Learning to cook French foods Visiting Michelin star restaurants French fashion Trying new French foods e.g. snails The public transport system Skiing Paris Fashion Week