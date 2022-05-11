Missing student Jessie Earl, 22, ‘tied up by bra and killed’ 33 years ago, inquest hears

But potentially vital evidence into the suspected killing of Jessie Earl 33 years ago was “destroyed” by police. A 1989 inquest into the death recorded an open verdict – but later, in 2000, Sussex Police concluded Ms Earl, 22, was murdered. Nobody has been arrested.

A second inquest, ordered in December by the High Court, opened at Eastbourne Town Hall, East Sussex, yesterday.

Ms Earl’s body was found in undergrowth at Beachy Head near Eastbourne in 1989, nine years after she vanished from her nearby flat, and there was a bra lying at the scene.

The inquest heard the bra was tied in a knot and could have been used as a “restraint, gag, weapon or ligature”.

Retired Sussex Police detective sergeant Anne Capon told the inquest: “Because the bra was found near a tree, we believed she could have been tied to a tree.”