Our friends in India celebrate the National Technology Day every year on 11th of May with the aim to promote technological advancements. This day is mainly celebrated to motivate younger generations and create awareness about the importance of technology and its impact on our civilization.

Technology has played a significant role in the evolution of humans right from the innovation of the first plough to Artificial Intelligence. In fact, progress in levels of technology is what separates the stone age and today’s digital age.

Everyday we see technological advancements in different fields. In the IT sector too, more and more companies are migrating their digital business operations to the Cloud to achieve better results.

Cloud computing, as we know, is an advantageous and future-ready tech that can empower enterprises and organizations of every size, across industry verticals, by allowing them to redirect resources towards innovation and development.

Some of the Advantages of Cloud Computing are:

1. Availability:

Cloud providers like Google Cloud are truly reliable in offering their services, maintaining an uptime of 99.9%. Employees can get onto the applications needed basically from anywhere. Some applications even function off-line.

2. Functioning:

Cloud computing offers yet another advantage of working from anywhere across the globe. Even while using the critical cloud services that offer mobile apps, there is no limitation of the devices used.

3. Automated Updates:

In cloud computing, the suppliers regularly update your software including the updates on security, so that you do not need to agonize over wasting your important time on maintaining the system. You find extra time to focus on the important things like “How to grow your business”

4. Security:

The best cloud security solutions like Google Cloud enable 24×7 monitoring of the application and cloud-based assets. This helps organizations to have continuous visibility into their risk posture and its impact on the business.

5. Less Carbon Footprint:

Cloud computing is helping out organizations to reduce their carbon footprint. Organizations utilize only the amount of resources they need, which helps them to avoid any over-provisioning. Hence, there is no waste of resources and energy.

