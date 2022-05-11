No. 7 Men’s Tennis Set to Host NCAA Regional this Weekend

NCAA Bracket

NCAA Regional Tournament Page

St. Louis, Mo. – The No. 7 Washington University in St. Louis men’s tennis team will host the St. Louis Regional of the 2022 NCAA Division III Championship on Friday-Sunday, May 13-15, at Tao Tennis Center.

This marks the 12th time in the past 15 seasons that the Bears will host regional play as WashU (14-9) receives a bye into the second round. The Bears tallied a 14-9 record on the season and were ranked inside the top-10 nationally all season, climbing up to as high as No. 3 in the national poll.

Match play will begin on Friday at 10:00 a.m. as Luther (17-9) takes on Rose-Hulman (11-9) in the first round, followed by Sewanee (13-11) who matches up with Grinnell (14-11) at 1:30 p.m.

The winner of the Luther/Rose-Hulman match will face WashU on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. and the winner of the Sewanee/Grinnell contest will meet Denison (22-3) at 1:30 p.m.

Sunday’s regional championship match is set for a noon start time.

The Bears are headed to the NCAA Tournament for the 22nd straight season after receiving an at-large bid. WashU owns an impressive record of 46-25 23 total trips to the NCAA DIII tournament in program history. In addition, WashU has advanced to the quarterfinal round 14 consecutive seasons with seven trips to the final four and a national championship in 2008.

Friday

10 a.m. – Luther vs Rose-Hulman

1:30 p.m. – Sewanee vs Grinnell

Saturday

10 a.m. – WashU vs. Match 1 winner

1:30 p.m. – Denison vs Match 2 winner

Sunday

Noon – Regional Championship (Match 3 winner vs Match 4 winner)