NS&I shares ‘important thing to look out for’ to check if email is a scam

National Savings and Investments (NS&I) have offered suggestions as to what things Britons may wish to look out for to spot the scam. Phishing is an email scam designed to trick people into handing something over to a fraudster.

This could be money or their personal information such as bank account numbers or online banking passwords which could in turn lead them to lose thousands of pounds.

How to spot a phishing email

On their website, NS&I explain that phishing emails can often look “very convincing”.

At first glance they might look very similar, even identical, to a genuine email from a trusted company, using the same logos, layout and language that you’re familiar with.

Their website states: “The important thing to look out for is that they’ll often ask you to do something which can benefit the fraudster”.

