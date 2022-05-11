OPP expect a large crowd in Port Dover for Friday the 13th biker rally | CBC News

If you’re in Port Dover on Thursday or Friday, you might just see what looks like a scene out of the movie Wild Hogs.

That’s because it’ll be Friday the 13th — a day when hundreds or even thousands of people cruise into Norfolk County on motorcycles.

The motorcycle enthusiasts have met in Port Dover on Friday the 13th since 1981 and the event draws bikers from Ontario and some parts of the U.S.

The Port Dover Kinsmen, the event organizers, say this year there will be live music at the Elmer Lewis parking lot on Main Street on Thursday and Friday, according to the event’s Facebook page. There will also be a raffle for a Harley-Davidson FLHX Street Glide.

Ahead of the event, Ontario Provincial Police are reminding bikers to be careful while driving.

“As motorcycle enthusiasts descend on Port Dover, there will be an increase in motorcycle traffic and the OPP is asking all drivers to take those two extra seconds before making a lane change or proceeding through an intersection,” Insp. Shawn Johnson, Norfolk County OPP’s interim detachment commander, said in a press release.

“Those two seconds can make the difference between life and death.”

OPP also said the airspace will be closed and no one should be flying a drone or an aircraft in the area unless they’re authorized by Transport Canada.