Ottawa tweaks draft regulations to ensure gun buyers have licences | CBC News


The Liberal government has revised draft firearm regulations to ensure someone buying a gun actually has a valid licence.

When Bill C-71 received royal assent in 2019, the government said it would require sellers to verify the validity of a firearms licence before selling a non-restricted firearm, such as a rifle or shotgun.

However, proposed regulations included no obligation on the part of a seller to check with the federal firearms registrar to ensure that a prospective gun buyer had a valid licence — an omission that sparked criticism from gun-control advocates.

Final regulations made public today close that loophole.

Bill C-71 also requires vendors to keep records of non-restricted firearm transactions.

In addition, the legislation expands background checks that would determine eligibility for a firearms licence to a person’s entire life, not just the last five years.



Source link

The Canadian Press

By The Canadian Press

