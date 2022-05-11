Police swarm on Hammersmith after ‘serious incident’ – Two rushed to hospital

Officers from London’s Metropolitan Police were called to a building site in King Street, Hammersmith, at 5.41pm on Wednesday (May 11). They were joined by paramedics from London Ambulance Service (LAS) and firefighters from London Fire Brigade.

The Met said in a statement that two men were found with potentially life threatening injuries and were taken to a central London hospital.

It added that the Health and Safety Executive has been informed.

Twitter user paulvoodoodog said on the soclal media platform: “[S]erious incident a lot of police cars and ambulances accident at new town hall site.”

There are diversions on seven bus routes and stop-start traffic in the area, according to Inrix traffic updates.

Congestion is reported from the Hammersmith Gyratory, Fulham Palace Road past Charing Cross Hospital and Shepherds Bush Road past Tesco Extra.