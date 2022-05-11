Pregnant Charlotte Crosby gushes over boyfriend Jake as she shares rare pic

Charlotte Crosby has shared a rare snap of boyfriend and father of her unborn child, Jake Ankers.

The pair have kept their relationship away from the public eye, only sharing small moments every now and then.

And on Tuesday, the former Geordie Shore star shared a picture of her and her beau, gushing about the soon-to-be dad.

She said: “Not often I share photos with my Jake. But today I’m feeling more and more like I can’t wait for you to get to know the absolutely amazing man he is and you all will in time.

"But for now here's a little snap of us the day we found out we were gunna be parents!"







(Image: Instagram/charlottegshore)



She goes on to detail the romantic Valentines day trip Jake took her on. On this trip the couple found out they were going to be parents.

The 31 year old added: “Thank you Jake for honestly making me the happiest girl in the world for being the most kind caring and generous man to not just me but everyone in my life.”

The post ended with her saying: “You are gunna be the most unbelievable dad in the world! Me and the baby struck gold having you in our life’s.

"Missing you so much but not long now till we are back together."







(Image: Instagram/Charlotte Crosby)



No much is known about Jake, however they have been together for around eight months.

The pair had reportedly started seeing each other casually before they publicly confirmed the relationship in January.

The couple were introduced by a mutual friend.







(Image: Instagram/Charlotte Crosby)



Charlotte announced her pregnancy on Instagram last month after fans had began to speculate the news.

Speaking to OK! in January, Charlotte said of their relationship: “He’s so great. We’re doing amazing at the moment.

“Not many people have seen him because I’m very private when it comes to my relationship with him.”

