Prosecutors identify Maine teen charged with murder


Police say Atilio Delgado shot and killed James Cluney

Prosecutors have identified the teenager accused of killing a man in Brooks last week.The Attorney General’s Office says Atilio Delgado, 16, of Brooks, is charged with intentional or knowing murder.Investigators say he shot and killed James Cluney, 49, at Cluney’s home on Littlefield Road Friday morning.Police have said that Cluney and Delgado knew each other, but they have not said how.Delgado made his first court appearance in Waldo County Court on Monday and is being held at the Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland.

