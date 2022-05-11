Report: More than 16,000 abortions performed in FL so far in 2022

While it’s too early to know for sure, pro-choice advocates say women may travel out of the state to seek an abortion when Florida’s 15-week ban begins in July.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As pro-life and pro-choice supporters await what plays out with the possible overturning of Roe v Wade, they say one thing won’t change: their mission to help women.

“They need someone to talk to. They need someone to care about them,” explained Judy Weber.

She’s the CEO of First Coast Women’s Services, a pregnancy resource center with five locations throughout Northeast Florida.

We showed her numbers from Florida’s Agency for Health Care Administration, which show more than 16,000 abortions have been performed in the state so far this year.

She says she’s not surprised, having spoken to more than 5,000 women at her facilities alone last year.

“The clients that come to us are nervous, anxious, scared because this is an unplanned pregnancy. That is who we see,” she told First Coast News.

Of the more than 16,000 abortions, the state says more than 13,000, or 79%, were ‘elective’ – meaning women gave a reason other than for their health or a fetal abnormality.

“The people that should be deciding that is medical doctors and their patients because every pregnancy is unique, so, I do expect people in that situation to have to go out of state,” said Laura Goodhue.

Goodhue is the Executive Director for the Florida Alliance of Planned Parenthood Affiliates. She says there will be a challenge to the state’s ban and believes decisions about abortions are being made by politicians and not the parents.

“Every decision that a person makes about their body is now under a microscope of politicians who have no place in the exam room,” she said.