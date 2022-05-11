Sheikh Mohammed launches higher committee to develop Dubai Metaverse Strategy in two months – Arabian Business

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has directed the formation of a higher committee to prepare the Dubai Metaverse Strategy.

The higher committee will be headed by the Crown Prince of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and will supervise all future technological developments in the emirate.

Sheikh Mohammed said: “We seek to transform Dubai into the world’s best city in the world to live, work, and invest. The constant development of government services is vital to achieve this goal and ensure Dubai maintains high levels of global competitiveness.

“We are committed to further enhance government operations in Dubai, so that we can provide the best possible environment for the economy to flourish and ensure the greatest quality of life for citizens and residents. I am fully confident of the new committee’s ability to accomplish this goal.”

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and First Deputy Chairman of the Dubai Council

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has directed the committee to develop the Dubai Metaverse Strategy within the next two months to contribute to enhancing Dubai’s position as a global centre for new metaverse technology.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the Dubai Council chaired by the Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid in the presence of the Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance, and Second Deputy Chairman of the Dubai Council.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid also revealed a new comprehensive structure for Dubai Municipality in line with Dubai’s priorities, future directions, and development plans in various sectors.

The restructuring aims to transform Dubai Municipality into a specialised institution that adopts a private sector mindset to provide high-quality municipal services.