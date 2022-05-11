South Florida Teen ‘Grateful For Second Chance’ After Life Saving Heart Transplant

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A 14-year-old South Florida girl is getting a second chance at life after receiving a heart transplant.

CBS4 first meet Tatiana Caicedo two years ago, when she was living out one of her dreams. She performed with her favorite Broadway singer Laura Benati from her hospital room as she waited for the heart transplant that would save her life.

Back then she told CBS4, “When I sing or when I play the ukulele or play the piano, I listen to it, I feel happy It makes me not feel so cranky or sad.”

Now, two years later, Tatiana’s other dream was granted when she was given the gift of life.

“After I got accustomed, I felt like a weight was taken off me physically and literally,” she said.

For the past 2 years, Tatiana had been living with a medical support device and her life was put on hold while she waited for her transplant.

That meant no school, no friends, no swimming. Just praying for the right match. In February her prayers were answered.

“I’m gonna be able to travel soon and go back to school in person,” she said.

The team at Jackson Health say it’s stories like Tatiana’s that show how someone’s life could save another.

“We are very grateful for the donor’s family during this difficult time to find the courage to donate organs for transplant patient,” said Dr. Mathias Loebe Holtz from Jackson Medical Center.

“I’m grateful for the second chance I have and for being able to overcome this and just in general for being there for me, not only as doctors but for people I can count on,” said Tatiana.

Her doctors say she is doing great. She must continue with her follow ups but is expected to go on and live a normal life.