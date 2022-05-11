The Denison Forum Podcast Episode 22: Faith at the movies: The Skit Guys talk about their new film, “Family Camp”

Summary: Tommy Woodard and Eddie James (the SkitGuys) join Dr. Jim Denison and Dr. Mark Turman to discuss why humor is so important to faith, why we should pursue excellence in the arts, and their new film: Family Camp.

Show notes:

Tommy Woodard and Eddie James begin by sharing their testimonies with Dr. Jim Denison and Dr. Mark Turman; how God called them to comedy, how church media picked up in the ‘90s, and what they do in their ministry (0:49). They discuss how Christian media doesn’t need to be bad, why laughter is important to the Christian faith, and how Jesus used humor (6:41). They dive into how God can use humor to redeem hurt (15:31). Woodard and James then go through the backstory of their first full-length movie: “Family Camp,” and how God was involved throughout the process (20:02). They talk about why they wanted to make an excellent, faith-based, family-friendly movie that defies expectations (26:16). Dr. Denison then discusses the history of why the arts have become less important to many modern Christians, and why we should change that (31:25). In fact, God used “secular” media to reach Dr. Turman and James before they became Christians (39:26). They also discuss the idea of a “faith-based comedy” and the preconceptions of Christian movies (43:30). In closing, they consider how this movie will uniquely speak to our culture and give a hopeful picture of family (48:00).

P.S. We highly encourage our audience to go see Family Camp on its opening weekend, in theaters on May 13th. You can buy individual tickets or take a group.

Resources and further reading:

About the hosts

Jim Denison, Ph.D., is an author, speaker, and the CEO of Denison Ministries, which is transforming 6.8 million lives through meaningful digital content.

Dr. Mark Turman is the executive director of Denison Forum. He received his DMin from Truett at Baylor and previously served as lead pastor of Crosspoint Church.

About the guests

Tommy Woodard and Eddie James are the “SkitGuys,” and have traveled the world performing for families at events, churches, and conferences. Their SkitGuys.com website has grown into a treasured media resource for families, pastors, and churches. Their numerous short films, skits, and scripts are used to reach families all over the world. On YouTube alone, their channel has topped 33 million views.