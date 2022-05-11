The living room color we’re all obsessed with in 2022

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Thank you for signing up to Realhomes. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.



The most popular living room color of 2022 has been revealed. And it is safe to say we are not shocked in the slightest – and no, it’s not white.

Sofa in a box brand Swyft Home checked Google data to draw a list of the colors we search for the most when decorating our living rooms. The top 12 – including everything from mustard to black – shows the monthly average of people searching for that color followed by the words ‘living room’ in 2022.

At the top of the list is green living room, which as we predicted last year has overtaken gray to become the color most of us are coveting. As well as it being searched for as a overall color scheme, ‘green sofa’ also gets more interest in the US than ‘gray sofa’, and is the second-highest sofa color search in the UK.

The Swyft Model 02 sofa looks lush in timeless Vine velvet (Image credit: Swyft)

Common neutrals like white, cream and black are still in the lists for both sofa and living room inspo, but a number of more vibrant colors show that we’re not all playing it so safe.