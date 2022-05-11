This isolated cabin on Florida’s Hellgate Island is selling for $385K

Accessible only by an experienced boater, a rural island cabin in Citrus County is now on the market on the Homosassa River.

Located at 5839 S Hellgate Is, the cabin sits on what’s called “Hellgate Island,” named after a nearby narrow section of the river called “Hell’s Gate,” a spot where boats regularly crash.

The 1,327-square-foot cabin comes with two bedrooms, and two bathrooms, as well as

heart of pine floors, tongue and groove ceilings, a wood burning fireplace, a screened-in porch and deck, and a separate bunk house with loft and breakfast bar, says the listing.

The Hell’s Gate Island house is currently asking $385,000 and the listing agent is

Phil Oakes with Silver King Properties.