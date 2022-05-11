Thomas Tuchel details Chelsea’s ‘good news’ ahead of FA Cup final in warning to Liverpool

“We arrive [to the FA Cup final] with a clear mindset because we did what we needed to do this week. Good news.”

There was worrying signs midway through the first half when Mateo Kovacic went down clutching his ankle after a horror tackle from Dan James. The Leeds winger was quickly sent off by referee Anthony Taylor with Kovacic initially coming back on to continue.

But he was back down on the pitch minutes later asking for medical attention before hobbling off. And Tuchel has stated that he doesn’t hold out much hope the Croatian will be fit in time to face Liverpool.

He said: “I tell you not as a coach or an expert, but I think it’s unlikely we will see him (at the weekend).”