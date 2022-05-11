Treasure hunters think they’ve found Nazi gold and treasure in SS brothel

The team believe they have found a huge metal canister hidden ten feet below the grounds of a ruined 18th century palace in southern Poland. Experts from the Silesian Bridge Foundation hope it contains ten tonnes of gold, coins, medals and gems, plus valuable paintings. They say the treasure’s owners handed it over to police in the Nazi-occupied state at the end of the war, to protect it from the advancing Russian army.

But it was stolen on the orders of Heinrich Himmler, head of the SS, who wanted it to fund the creation of a fourth reich after Hitler’s defeat.

One of the elite unit’s commanders left the stash beneath a conservatory at the palace and told only his lover – who worked in the brothel – about it.

Other hoards containing loot stolen in France and artworks by Rembrandt, Monet and Botticelli, are also thought to have been left at the palace.

Roman Furmaniak, one of the foundation’s team leaders, said the breakthrough came after a year of digging at the site near Minkowskie, Opolo.

They homed in on the treasure by working from letters sent by the SS chief to his girlfriend Inge.

He said their latest Geo-radar readings revealed “anomalies” which suggested they may have found the 4ft by 5ft by 20inch cannister.

“The first drill we made showed unnatural contortions on one side. We made a second probe and received the same result on the other side. A third probe struck an object.

“The shapes and colours show anomalies, in other words human interference in the ground.

“Metal has a different density to earth, and this is shown as a darker colour in the images.”

But it was stolen on the orders of Heinrich Himmler, head of the SS, who wanted it to fund the creation of a fourth reich after Hitler’s defeat.