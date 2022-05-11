‘Wish I could’ve been there’ Brian May’s frustration that he couldn’t help Taylor Hawkins

Brian confirmed that the collaboration had been one of the first album sessions Taylor had ever done.

“He’d only just joined the Foo Fighters, he was just a boy really and he was the biggest Queen fan in the world, which took me by surprise,” he recalled fondly.

He added that Taylor’s endorsement of the group had introduced them to an even wider audience and made them “very cool to a lot of people”.

“He was an encyclopedia about Queen, absolutely incredible, he knew everything we’d ever done,” Brian added in amazement.